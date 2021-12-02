U.S. Urges De-Escalation on Ukraine as Russia Warns of 'Nightmare Scenario'

Top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken on Thursday warned Russia against invading Ukraine, as Moscow told Kiev that any attempt to retake the Crimean peninsula amounted to a "direct threat" to Russia. Western powers have been sounding the alarm in recent weeks about Russia massing troops along the border with Ukraine, further stoking tensions in an area where a long-running conflict has already left 13,000 dead. Moscow, which is accused of backing the separatists fighting Kiev, has denied preparing an attack and accuses NATO of raising the temperature.

news Ukraine Leader Calls for Talks with Russia Amid Invasion Fears Read more

"We have deep concerns about Russia's plans for renewed aggression against Ukraine," Blinken told Lavrov in talks on Thursday near Stockholm, warning of "serious consequences" if Russia "decides to pursue confrontation." Striking a conciliatory note, Blinken said the U.S. was ready to "facilitate" the "full implementation" of the Minsk peace accords. The Minsk deal was reached after Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and aimed at resolving the conflict with pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine but never enforced. "The best way to avert a crisis is through diplomacy," Blinken said. 'Nightmare scenario' The U.S., Russia and Ukraine were all in Stockholm on Thursday for a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), one of the few international dialogue forums to which both the U.S. and Russia belong. Speaking in the plenary session, Blinken called on Moscow to "de-escalate, reverse the recent troop build-up (and) return forces to normal peaceful positions." Lavrov meanwhile warned that the "nightmare scenario of a military confrontation was returning" in Europe, accusing NATO of inching its military infrastructure closer to Russia's borders. He reiterated his opposition to any NATO expansion eastward — including Ukraine — but said Russia was open to dialogue. "We are interested in joint efforts toward a resolution of the Ukraine crisis," he said. Despite the cordial tone, the OSCE meeting took place amid spiking tensions. At a NATO meeting in the Latvian capital Riga on Wednesday, Blinken accused Russia of trying to "destabilize Ukraine from within as well as large scale military operations". He said it was not known whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided to invade, but added: "We do know that he's putting in place the capacity to do so on short order, should he so decide."