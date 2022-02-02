Russia-Ukraine Standoff – Daily Briefing | Feb. 2

High-stakes talks between Russia and the West have so far failed to de-escalate a tense standoff between the sides, with the United States warning of a serious risk of a Russian offensive against Ukraine.

In addition to demanding a ban on Ukraine’s future membership to NATO, Russia wants the Western alliance to pull back its forces to where they were in 1997, before eastern European members joined. Moscow has amassed some 100,000 troops close to the border with Ukraine and in annexed Crimea, and its announcement of surprise military exercises with neighboring Belarus has fueled tensions further.

NATO and the U.S. have called Russia’s demands “non-starters,” instead offering to open a dialogue with Russia on a host of lesser issues such as missile deployment and military exercises. Moscow said this was unacceptable and awaited written responses from the U.S on each of its demands. The U.S. and NATO delivered their confidential written responses last week.

Feb. 2: What you need to know today

High-stakes talks between Russia and the West have so far failed to de-escalate a tense standoff between the sides, with the United States warning of a serious risk of a Russian offensive against Ukraine.

In addition to demanding a ban on Ukraine’s future membership to NATO, Russia wants the Western alliance to pull back its forces to where they were in 1997, before eastern European members joined. Moscow has amassed some 100,000 troops close to the border with Ukraine and in annexed Crimea, and its announcement of surprise military exercises with neighboring Belarus has fueled tensions further.

NATO and the U.S. have called Russia’s demands “non-starters,” instead offering to open a dialogue with Russia on a host of lesser issues such as missile deployment and military exercises. Moscow said this was unacceptable and awaited written responses from the U.S on each of its demands. The U.S. and NATO delivered their confidential written responses last week.

Feb. 2: What you need to know today

A leaked copy of NATO’s confidential written response to Russia’s security demands showed the alliance has offered to discuss disarmament and confidence-building measures, but formally rejects Russia’s demand to bar Ukraine indefinitely bar Ukraine from NATO membership. The main difference between the U.S. and NATO texts is in Washington’s willingness to discuss the principle of “indivisibility of security — and our respective interpretations of that concept.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will voice their “common views” on international security at a meeting during the Winter Olympic Games, the Kremlin's top foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov told reporters. “China supports Russia's demands for security guarantees,” added Ushakov, referring to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with Putin in a delayed phone call to discuss the crisis, but a senior Russian official undermined the effort just hours before the call. “There is always room for diplomacy, but frankly, we don't trust British diplomacy,” Dmitry Polyanskiy, deputy ambassador to the UN told Sky News in an interview, adding that British diplomatic efforts are “absolutely worthless.”

The United States plans to deploy troops to fortify NATO forces in eastern Europe amid fears that Russia could invade Ukraine, a senior official of President Joe Biden's administration said Wednesday.

Russia continues to shore up its military presence near Ukraine, with photo and video posted to social media appearing to show the movement of transport and attack helicopters to Crimea, armored divisions to Kursk and a Chechen motorized infantry regiment Brigade moving towards Ukraine.

Putin said Tuesday he hopes to “find a solution” to the ongoing crisis but warned “it will not be simple,” adding to this his concerns that the United States has “ignored” Russia’s security concerns and are using Ukraine as a “tool” to control Russia and “contain [its] development.”

Following a five-hour meeting with Putin in Moscow on Tuesday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban maintained the differences between the West and Russia on the Ukraine crisis are “bridgeable.” “[Although] the differences are substantial… it is possible to make such an agreement that both guarantees peace and Russia's security, and that is also acceptable for NATO members,” Orban told a joint press conference.

Johnson on Tuesday met with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy, urging Russia “steps back and chooses a path of diplomacy” and avoids “disaster,” at a press conference in Kyiv.

AFP contributed reporting.