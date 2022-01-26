Russia-Ukraine Standoff – Daily Briefing | Jan. 26

High-stakes talks between Russia and the West have so far failed to de-escalate a tense standoff between the sides, with the United States warning of a serious risk of a Russian offensive against Ukraine.

In addition to demanding a ban on Ukraine’s future membership to NATO, Russia wants the Western alliance to pull back its forces to where they were in 1997, before eastern European members joined. Moscow has amassed some 100,000 troops close to the border with Ukraine and in annexed Crimea, and its announcement of surprise military exercises with neighboring Belarus has fueled tensions further.

NATO and the U.S. have called Russia’s demands “non-starters,” instead offering to open a dialogue with Russia on a host of lesser issues such as missile deployment and military exercises. Moscow has said this is unacceptable, and says it is awaiting written responses from the U.S. on each of its demands. The U.S. has promised to deliver a written response this week.

Russia’s ruling, pro-Kremlin party will ask the country’s leadership to deliver military supplies to eastern Ukraine’s separatist-held breakaway regions, a senior lawmaker said Wednesday, ​​a new escalation of rhetoric amid ongoing tensions over Ukraine.

The U.S. embassy in Ukraine urged its citizens in the ex-Soviet country to "consider departing now" as fears grow over a possible Russian invasion.

Senior representatives of Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France met in Paris on Wednesday to discuss in an attempt to defuse tensions and usher Russia and Ukraine down a “path to de-escalation.” The meeting in the French capital between the Kremlin's deputy chief of staff Dmitry Kozak and senior Ukrainian presidential advisor Andriy Yermak, alongside French and German diplomats, was seen by Paris as holding out faint hope of a thaw.

Moscow warned against potential Western sanctions personally targeting President Vladimir Putin that have been floated in the event of a Russian invasion, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling reporters “politically, it's not painful, it's destructive.” The Kremlin has previously said that any U.S. sanctions targeting Putin himself could completely rupture bilateral ties.

The United States believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin remains poised to use force against Ukraine by mid-February despite a pressure campaign to stop him, a top diplomat said. "I have no idea whether he's made the ultimate decision, but we certainly see every indication that he is going to use military force sometime perhaps (between) now and the middle of February," Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told a forum.

The Czech defense ministry said it would donate 4,000 artillery shells to Ukraine in the next few days.

Germany, which has refused to provide weapons to Ukraine in the face of a possible Russian invasion, offered to send 5,000 helmets instead, a move slammed as an "absolute joke" by the mayor of Kyiv.

French President Emmanuel Macron said last night in Berlin that France and Germany were “united” on the need for de-escalation in Ukraine, and that he will hold phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday as part of a “demanding dialogue” and to gain “clarification” over Moscow’s Ukraine strategy.

Macron reaffirmed the Western position that Russia will pay a “very high price” if Ukraine is attacked, assuring Western powers were “totally united,” and “are preparing in parallel a joint reaction and the response in case of aggression.”

Russia continues to transport more military equipment toward Ukraine. Video that circulated on social media appeared to show armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles and ballistic missile defense systems moving through western Russia, as well as Russian airborne troop carriers in Belarus.

AFP contributed reporting.