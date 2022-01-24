Russia Sees 4th Consecutive Record Number of Covid Cases

Russia set a fourth consecutive daily record for coronavirus infections Monday as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the country.

A total of 65,109 new infections were recorded over the past 24 hours, according to the government’s Covid-19 task force.

Moscow, the epicenter of Russia’s outbreak, also reported a record of 17,528 confirmed infections.

The task force said the Delta variant still accounts for more than half of new infections, with Omicron and other variants making up less than 50%, according to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.