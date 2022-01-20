Russia-Ukraine Standoff – Daily Briefing | Jan. 20

High-stakes talks between Russia and the West have so far failed to de-escalate a tense standoff between the sides, with the United States warning of a serious risk of a Russian offensive against Ukraine.

In addition to demanding a ban on Ukraine’s future membership to NATO, Russia wants the Western alliance to pull back its forces to where they were in 1997, before eastern European members joined. Moscow has amassed some 100,000 troops close to the border with Ukraine and in annexed Crimea, and its announcement of surprise military exercises with neighboring Belarus has fueled tensions further.

NATO and the U.S. have called Russia’s demands “non-starters,” instead offering to open a dialogue with Russia on a host of lesser issues such as missile deployment and military exercises. Moscow has said this is unacceptable, and says it is awaiting written responses from the U.S. on each of its demands.

Jan. 20: What you need to know today

In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged citizens to remain calm, calling on Ukraine’s “valuable partners and true allies” to name “real sanctions” against Russia and assuring that “Ukraine is ready, Ukraine will not surrender, Ukraine has nowhere to go. Ukraine is ready to defend itself even alone, because of dignity and honor.”

Zelenskiy told U.S. senators visiting Kyiv that waiting to impose sanctions on Russia until after an invasion is of no use to Ukraine.

Zelenskiy tweeted that there was no such thing as “minor incursions” after U.S. President Joe Biden sparked controversy by suggesting a "minor" Russian attack could invite a lesser response. “We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations. Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones,” Zelenskiy wrote.

The Kremlin warned that Biden’s threats of sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine destabilize European security.

Following talks with Germany, France and Britain, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken underlined that Russia "cannot match" Western power's resoluteness.

In a show of that unity, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, speaking alongside Blinken, said the West would not shy away from taking action even if that included measures that "could have economic consequences for ourselves."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russia marching on Ukraine "on any scale whatever... would be a disaster not just for Ukraine but for Russia."

Eduard Basurin, the military command press secretary of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, warned residents to “be vigilant” in a video where he claims that British military advisors have allegedly donned Russian special forces uniforms in an attempt to conduct a false-flag operation.

Russia’s Communist Party on Wednesday submitted a proposal to the State Duma requesting recognition of separatist-held territories in eastern Ukraine as “sovereign and independent states,” and for Russia to provide security assistance against “external threats” and “genocide.”

In a press conference Wednesday, Biden threatened a host of “severe economic consequences” for Moscow in case of military action in Ukraine, including blocking Russian banks’ access to the U.S. dollar.

Biden also said Ukraine joining NATO in a new term is not likely, and that he believes Putin “has to do something,” but that the Russian president does not want a full-blown war. He added that “we’re going to fortify our NATO allies” but also sowed confusion by suggesting that a “minor incursion” by Russia would be met with a lesser response.

Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control, on Wednesday warned that "there arrives a moment of truth when the West either accepts our proposals or other ways will be found to safeguard Russia’s security," but noted that "it is possible to find a way out to mutually acceptable solutions. We are running out of time. The countdown begins."

Video footage showed Russian troops being welcomed with bread and salt in the Belarusian town of Yelsk, 18 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Multiple BM-27 Uragan multi-launching rocket system transloader vehicles have been geolocated by independent observers near the Belarusian town of Rechitsa 200 kilometers north of Kyiv as part of a potential Russian military camp. Rechitsa was not announced as a training ground for the Russia-Belarus snap military exercises that start in February.

Video posted to social media appeared to show a convoy of Belarusian and Russian equipment moving along the R31 highway from the Belarusian city of Mozyr toward the village of Penki, 40 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

