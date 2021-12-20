Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Hockey Team Dons Soviet Jerseys in Loss to Finland

Finland's forward Joonas Kemppainen (L) celebrates a goal in front of Russian players wearing retro U.S.S.R. jerseys during the Channel One Cup of the Euro Hockey Tour ice hockey match at CSKA Arena in Moscow. Alexander Nemenov / AFP

Russia’s national hockey team donned Soviet jerseys in their overtime loss to Finland on Sunday.

Finland defeated Russia 3:2 at the 2021 Channel One Cup in Moscow.

The match was the second stage of the 2021/2022 Euro Hockey Tour, which typically serves as a warmup for the World Championship.

The Russian side competed in red and white jerseys to mark 75 years of ice hockey in Russia.

“I like it because our Soviet hockey players have made history in world sports as one of the best,” said two-time Olympic champion and current lawmaker Vyacheslav Fetisov.

“But to play Soviet hockey, you have to be a Soviet person,” the sports.ru website quoted Fetisov as saying.

The U.S.S.R national team wore the red design when it first won the Olympic Games in 1956, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation said.

The white design is based on the period that saw the Soviet Union win two Olympic gold medals in 1964 aтв 1968б and remain undefeated in the World Championship, it added.

Russia’s team previously wore Soviet jerseys in a 2015 Euro Hockey Tour loss to Finland to mark 50 years since the teams faced off at the Tampereen Ice Stadium.

Ex-trainer Andrei Safronov said at the time that the idea had been proposed by the Finnish side and the jerseys were then set to be auctioned off for charity.

The Russian team also took to the ice wearing Soviet jerseys in a match against Italy at the 2008 World Championships.

Read more about: Sport

Read more

ongoing investigation

Russia Will Miss World Championships After IAAF Ban Extended

"No one country is bigger than the championships," IAAF president Sebastian Coe said.
Market Entry

Russia’s Sportmaster Retailer to Expand into Europe

The sports clothing and accessory giant is looking to acquire the Polish operations of the Go Sport Group.
football upset

FC Porto Blocked Russians From Watching FC Krasnodar Victory, TV Channel Says

Krasnodar knocked Porto out of the Champions League after a 3-2 upset in Portugal.
Racism scandal

FC Zenit St. Petersburg Fans Accused of Racism Over Reaction to Black Player’s Signing

A fan banner at a recent match reportedly referenced a 2012 manifesto calling the absence of black players “an important tradition.”

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.