European Rights Court Orders Russia to Pay Damages to Domestic Abuse Victims

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ordered Russia to compensate four victims of domestic abuse, including a woman whose jealous ex-husband chopped off her hands with an axe.

In 2017, Russian lawmakers scrapped criminal punishment for first-time abusers whose beatings result in “minor harm.” Attempts to pass a law aimed at protecting women from domestic violence have largely stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Women in Russia are in a situation of de facto discrimination” when it comes to protection against the risk of domestic violence, the ECHR said in a statement Tuesday.

Russia had not only failed to investigate domestic violence cases, but also to establish a legal framework to combat domestic abuse and assess the risks of recurrent violence, the Strasbourg-based court added.

In one gruesome high-profile case, police officers urged Margarita Gracheva to withdraw her complaint against her husband.

Weeks later, the husband kidnapped Gracheva, tied her up and hacked off her hands with an axe in a forest. He was sentenced to 14 years in maximum-security prison on charges of kidnapping and inflicting grave bodily harm.