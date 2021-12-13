Russians With Foreign Vaccines to Receive 6-Month QR Codes

Russians with coronavirus antibodies from both foreign and domestic vaccines will be able to get a QR code valid for six months, Interfax reported Monday, citing Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova.

QR codes proving one’s vaccination or recent recovery from Covid-19 are soon expected to be required to enter restaurants, shops and other public places across the country — with some regions already asking for them. On Sunday, State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said lawmakers will scrap a proposed bill that would have also required QR codes to access public transport, including plains and trains.

“Our citizens vaccinated with foreign vaccines will be able to pass an appropriate test for antibodies and receive a document valid for a period of six months," Golikova was quoted as saying at a meeting of the ruling United Russia party.