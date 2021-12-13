Russian Teenager 'Self-Detonates' at Women’s Monastery

A Russian teenager "blew himself up" at a women’s convent outside Moscow, wounding himself and at least one minor, Russia's Interior Ministry said Monday.

The 18-year-old set off an improvised explosive device at 08:24 a.m. Moscow time at the Vladychny Women’s Monastery in the historic city of Serpukhov less than 100 kilometers south of the Russian capital, the ministry said.

The suspect, who was identified as a graduate of the monastery's Orthodox school, was injured in the blast, the ministry said.

A 15-year-old teenager was also wounded, the Interior Ministry said. Up to 12 people may have been injured as a result of the explosion, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

TASS, citing an unnamed law enforcement source, reported that the suspect has been hospitalized in critical condition.

Police evacuated staff and students from the Orthodox school building and ambulances were called to the scene.

TASS reported that the suspect had planned to carry out the attack during the Orthodox school's morning prayers, but set off the explosives outside the prayer hall after he was unable to get in. The explosion has damaged the school's door, TASS said.

“The suspect is believed to have been motivated by his hatred of the school teachers and nuns,” Interfax quoted an unnamed source as saying.

The Interior Ministry's statement did not indicate whether the IED explosion was being considered an act of terrorism.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it has dispatched personnel to the scene.