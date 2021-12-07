Putin and Biden Hold Virtual Summit Amid Ukraine Conflict Fears

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden held a virtual summit Tuesday in an attempt to defuse tensions on the border between Russia and Ukraine.

The behind-closed-doors talks came after weeks of rising tensions between Moscow and Washington, as a buildup of Russian troops on its border with Ukraine has sparked fears of a return to all-out hostilities between the two sides.

"Greetings, Mr. President," Putin said in a brief video clip released by the Kremlin. Biden said it was "good to see" his Russian counterpart, adding that he hoped their next session would be in person.

The meeting lasted just over two hours, from 6:08 p.m. to 8:10 p.m. Moscow time, the Russian state-run TASS news agency reported.

Biden "voiced the deep concerns" of the U.S. and its European allies toward "Russia’s escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine" and said Washington and its allies would respond to military escalation with "strong economic and other measures," the White House said in its readout of the call.

"President Biden reiterated his support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and called for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy. The two presidents tasked their teams to follow up, and the U.S. will do so in close coordination with allies and partners," the White House added.

The White House said Biden will call the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy after the summit to follow up on coordinations between the leaders that took place Monday ahead of the Putin talks.

Apart from Ukraine, the White House said the two leaders also discussed bilateral strategic stability plans set in place at their June summit in Geneva, ransomware and joint work on regional issues such as Iran.

The Kremlin has not yet released its readout of the meeting.

Both sides had presented Tuesday’s call as an effort to salvage the tenuous peace between Moscow and Kiev. But the high-stakes talks left little room for maneuver on either side.