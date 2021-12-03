Russia Briefly Bans Etsy Over Knockoff Designer Goods – Kommersant

Russia briefly banned online handmade crafts and unique goods marketplace Etsy for knockoff designer products sold by some of its vendors, the Kommersant business daily reported Thursday.

State internet watchdog Roskomnadzor reportedly blocked the website in order to enforce a 2019 court order in Tambov some 500 kilometers south of Moscow against an Etsy vendor selling fake clothing and accessories from brands like Gucci.

Kommersant reported that Roskomnadzor added Etsy to its official register of banned sites on Dec. 1, requiring internet providers to block access to the entire site in Russia.

But access to the website was restored by Friday afternoon after Etsy removed the knockoff page, which also sold imitations of brands like Christian Dior and Chanel.

Roskomnadzor had taken the drastic step because Etsy’s secure protocol kept it from blocking the vendors’ specific pages, Kommersant said.