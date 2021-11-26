Belarus’s Lukashenko Visits Migrant Center Near Polish Border

President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday visited a center for the hundreds of migrants who remain in Belarus after attempting to cross into the EU via the Polish border, state news agency Belta said. "The migrants have gathered around the president, greeting him with applause," Belta reported, also publishing photos of Lukashenko meeting with members of the Red Cross. Thousands of migrants — mainly Iraqi Kurds — have spent months trying to get into the European Union from Belarus. The crisis escalated earlier this month with around 2,000 setting up a makeshift camp on the border in freezing conditions.

news Poland Says 230 Migrants Crossed Belarus Border by Force Read more

Western governments accuse Lukashenko of orchestrating the crisis by allowing in migrants and taking them to the border in revenge for sanctions on his regime. Belarus denies these claims. The camp was cleared last week by border guards and the migrants moved to a nearby logistics centre. "We know you well and understand you — you are trying to get into Europe, where you were invited," Lukashenko told migrants at the center, according to Belta. "We, Belarusians, and I, the Belarusian president, will do as you wish, even if it's bad for the Poles, Latvians and anybody else," he said. He said Belarus "can't start a war" to create a transport corridor from Poland to Germany.