Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

At Least 11 Dead, Dozens Injured in Siberia Coal Mine Fire

The Listvyazhnaya coal mine in the Kemerovo region town of Belovo in southwestern Siberia. Administration Governments of Kuzbass

A mining fire in Siberia’s Kemerovo region has killed at least 11 miners and injured dozens more, regional authorities said Thursday.

At least 285 miners were inside when the blaze erupted at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in Kemerovo — also known as Kuzbass — 3,600 kilometers east of Moscow, Governor Sergei Tsivilev wrote on his Telegram channel. 

The emergency services told Interfax that 237 miners were evacuated, 43 of whom sustained various injuries.

The death toll could rise further with 49 miners remaining trapped inside, according to Interfax.

The fire is believed to have started due to a ventilation shaft explosion 250 meters below ground, Interfax reported, citing unnamed technical supervision authorities.

“The top preliminary theory is equipment malfunction and natural causes,” they were quoted as saying.

Law enforcement authorities have opened a criminal case into the violation of industrial safety requirements that resulted in a person's death.

Read more about: Accidents , Siberia

Read more

fatal incident

4 Dead After Plane Carrying Parachutists Crashes in Siberia

Local prosecutors said that the failure of one of the plane's engines caused the crash.
fire with fire

Russian Artillery Bombards Raging Oil Field Fire to Extinguish Blaze

Footage showed troops shooting at the burning wellhead with a 100mm gun.
Powder keg

‘Human Error’ Likely Caused Siberian Arms Depot Blast, Official Says

Dramatic footage posted online showed huge explosions on the horizon after a military ammunition depot caught fire.
Explosion

Blast Rocks Siberian Arms Depot, Two Hospitalized

An ammunition depot at the base caught fire and people in the nearby village of Kamenka were being evacuated.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.