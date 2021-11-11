Iraq Says Will Evacuate its Citizens From Belarus

Iraq has announced evacuation plans for its citizens stranded in Belarus on Thursday amid mounting calls to address the migrants' plight. Hundreds of migrants, mainly from the Middle East, have gathered on the border this week in hopes of crossing into European Union member Poland and claiming asylum. Belarus says some 2,000 people are living at the camp on the border, sheltering in tents and burning wood from local forests to keep warm and blocked by Polish guards behind a razor-wire fence.

In a statement on its website, the Iraqi Embassy in Minsk said it will organize an evacuation flight for citizens "wishing to return" from Belarus, posting a WhatsApp number and email for Iraqi nationals to contact to add themselves to the evacuation list. Kurdish representatives in Moscow told the Russian state-run RIA Novosti news agency that they were also in talks with Baghdad to send an evacuation plane to Minsk. “They’re in the cold in the woods, we’re talking about human deaths. If we don’t take any steps, people could die,” Kurdish representative Hoshavi Babakr was quoted as saying. Many migrants, however, have told international and Russian news agencies that they seek to follow through with plans to cross into the European Union at all costs. “We’re not returning to Iraq, we’re 100%, 200% sure. We’ll stay here. We’ll either die or they open the border,” an unnamed migrant told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.