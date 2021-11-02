Russia Imposes Digital Covid Passes Amid Virus Surge

Russia will soon implement nationwide digital passes showing proof of vaccination or recent recovery from coronavirus to enter public areas and events, the state-run TASS news agency reported Monday.

News of the digital pass system, which was first briefly used in Moscow this summer, comes amid a nationwide paid holiday aimed at reversing a record surge in Covid-19 deaths and infections.

The scannable barcode system is required to fight the proliferation of black-market passes and vaccination certificates, authorities say.

According to TASS, authorities in each of Russia’s 85 regions have imposed the QR code requirement for visiting certain public places.