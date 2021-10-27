Russia Sets New Daily Covid Death Record

Russia confirmed a new record number of coronavirus deaths for a second consecutive day Wednesday as the country with Europe’s highest official Covid-19 death toll counts down the days until nationwide restrictions come into force.

According to government figures, 1,123 people have died from Covid-19 over the last 24 hours.

Wednesday's increase brings the official death toll to 233,898 — Europe’s highest — though authorities are accused of drastically downplaying that figure. A Moscow Times analysis of excess deaths published by the federal statistics agency Rosstat puts Russia's total excess fatality count since the start of the pandemic at 660,000.

Russia’s coronavirus task force also reported 36,582 coronavirus cases Wednesday.

Russia has the world’s fifth-highest total caseload of more than 8.3 million infections since the start of the pandemic, with the more-infectious Delta variant and stubbornly low vaccination rates fueling the virus’ spread since the summer.