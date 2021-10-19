Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Europe’s Eastern Ukraine Monitors Resume Mission After Protests

Ukrainian National Guard (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Europe’s main security monitoring mission in conflict-torn eastern Ukraine said Tuesday it has resumed operations after protesters blocked entrance to their hotel.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s (OSCE) said Sunday that groups of armed men prevented members of its mission from exiting the hotel in the separatist-controlled city of Horlivka.

They reportedly demanded that the OSCE’s Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) secure the release of one of their members held by Ukrainian governmental forces. 

The Forward Patrol Base in Horlivka is an OSCE/SMM Office, enjoying immunities and privileges. Restriction of access to and from the Office should be considered a violation of such immunities and privileges,” the OSCE mission statement said.

Reuters reported Monday that protesters had left the Horlivka hotel after negotiations with the OSCE mission. The news agency identified the captured separatist fighter as officer Andrei Kosyak, who was detained near the front line last Wednesday.

Ukraine says Kosyak was a Russian citizen carrying out an undercover reconnaissance mission for the separatists, but the pro-Moscow separatists say he was helping to oversee the ceasefire mediated by France and Germany, according to Reuters.

The OSCE/SMM said in a later statement that it was able to conduct a patrol of the conflict zone on Monday afternoon after a padlock and chain had been removed from the hotel gates.

Its monitors were still prevented from observing the conflict at two checkpoints in the separatist-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the OSCE/SMM said Tuesday.

The OSCE established and has expanded the eastern Ukraine monitoring mission since the deadly conflict between government forces and pro-Russian separatists broke out in March 2014.

Earlier in October, Russian, French and German leaders agreed to work toward arranging a face-to-face meeting of leaders to discuss the conflict.

Read more

Prison Break

Inmate Who Leaked Russia Prison Rape Video Seeks French Asylum

The former inmate behind a video leak showing alleged torture inside a Russian prison said he could no longer keep the explosive revelations to himself...
russia's response

LIVE | Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | Oct. 19

Record deaths. Cases climbing. Vaccination slows.
qr codes

Russia's St. Petersburg Tightens Virus Controls

The country's second-largest city is clamping down amid a new surge in Covid-19 cases.
infection worries

S.Africa Rejects Russian Sputnik Vaccine Over HIV Fears

The country worst-hit by the pandemic in Africa also has the world's highest number of people living with HIV.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.