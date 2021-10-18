Russian 12-Year-Old Opens Fire at Middle School

Police detained a 12-year-old Russian boy Monday after he brought his father’s hunting rifle to school and fired two shots, causing no serious injuries.

The incident took place Monday morning at a middle school in the village of Sars, near the Urals city of Perm, Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement.

“On the morning of Oct. 18, a 12-year-old schoolboy brought a firearm with him to an educational institution. In the presence of several teenagers, he fired two shots at the ceiling and a fiberglass door. Shards from broken glass inflicted cut wounds on an 11-year-old schoolboy,” the Investigative Committee of the Perm Region said.

“The investigation is working to establish the motives for the juvenile’s actions, as well as the circumstances in which the boy gained access to the weapon.”