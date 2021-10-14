Former Head of Chernobyl Nuclear Plant Dies

The director of the Chernobyl nuclear plant who oversaw the disaster and initial response efforts, has died aged 85, the plant’s press service announced Wednesday.

Viktor Bryukhanov was the plant’s first and only director during its years of operation, having also managed the construction of the Chernobly nuclear station from 1970 to 1977.

Bryukhanov was fired within weeks of the April 1986 explosion. Authorities in Soviet Ukraine sentenced him to 10 years in prison on charges of safety violations. He was released after he had served half of his jail term.

The Chernobyl nuclear power station’s press service announced Bryukhanov’s passing on its Facebook page Wednesday. It did not indicate a cause of death.

“The plant team and administration express their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” it said.