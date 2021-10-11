Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Navalny Congratulates Journalist Muratov on Nobel Peace Prize Win

Updated:
Alexei Navalny. Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP / ТАСС

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has congratulated Dmitry Muratov on his Nobel Peace Prize win Monday, days after the Novaya Gazeta editor-in-chief's win highlighted deep divisions in Russia’s opposition.

Navalny's supporters criticized the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s decision to award Muratov with the Nobel Peace Prize instead of Navalny, who was viewed as a frontrunner for the prize. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal domestic critic, is serving a prison sentence he says is trumped up after surviving a near-fatal nerve agent poisoning last August. 

“I sincerely congratulate Dmitry Muratov and Novaya Gazeta with the Nobel Peace Prize,” Navalny said in a tweet. “This is a well-deserved honor, and the symbolism of the date is telling.”

Muratov received the Nobel Peace Prize a day after the 15th anniversary of the murder of Novaya Gazeta journalist Anna Politkovskaya, a fierce critic of Putin and the Kremlin's wars in the republic of Chechnya. Five other journalists from Novaya Gazeta, Russia’s leading investigative newspaper, have been murdered in the decades since its founding.

“This is a reminder of the high price that those who refuse to serve the authorities have to pay,” Navalny tweeted.

He also tweeted congratulations to Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who received the Nobel Peace Prize alongside Muratov.

“Russia and the Philippines are such different countries, but their authorities are similar — especially in their endless lies and hatred of those who expose this lie,” Navalny said.

“The world is changing, and none of us knows exactly how the information sphere will evolve and how the media will change,” he continued. “I am glad that by its decision (at least it seemed to be so) the Nobel Committee noted that no matter how much that likes, algorithms, content consumption, private and public money and subscribers affect us, the main thing that we always need is journalism, which is not afraid to tell the truth.”

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow on Friday afternoon, Muratov said he would have given Navalny the honor and dedicated his award to the whole Novaya Gazeta team, including the six journalists who were killed. 

Ruslan Shaveddinov, a close ally of Navalny’s, criticized the decision not to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Navalny or the Belarusian opposition, another frontrunner.

“Instead of pretentious and hypocritical speeches about ‘freedom,’ they could have protected a person who survived an assassination attempt and is now taken hostage by the murderers. Or support a person who fights against a mustachioed fascist,” Shaveddinov tweeted Friday.

Read more about: Navalny , Novaya Gazeta

Read more

unauthorized attendance

Russian Communist Lawmaker Detained for ‘Observing’ Navalny Protests

“The authorities have long been preparing for this, seeking out various ways to silence Nikolai,” his colleague wrote.
Advancing Authoritarianism

Biden Says No More U.S. 'Rolling Over' to Russia

New U.S. administration pledges to punish "Russia's malign activity."
PROTESTS ON PAUSE

Navalny’s Team Announces No More Protests Until Spring

Supporters will hold off on staging fresh demonstrations, after more than 10,000 protesters have been detained at recent rallies.
Navalny

Navalny: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Uses Undeclared Lavish Private Plane

A report by Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation accused First Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov of using an undeclared...

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.