Nobel Winners Muratov, Ressa Urge Red Cross to ‘Interfere’ in Navalny’s Fate

The winners of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize have called on the Red Cross to “interfere” in the fate of jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who has reported harsh conditions in prison for minor infractions.

Navalny, 46, is serving a nine-year sentence that his supporters dismiss as politically motivated. He has denounced his regular placement in “cramped cells” and the deprivation of family visits, calling his treatment an attempt to silence his continued activism from behind bars.

More recently, Navalny’s supporters have sounded the alarm over his deteriorating health and prison doctors’ refusal to treat him.