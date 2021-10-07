Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

German Freedom of Expression Prize Goes to Navalny

By AFP
Leonid Volkov, an associate of Navalny, accepts the M100 Media Award. Jörg Carstensen / dpa / picture-alliance / TASS

A German prize for democracy and freedom of expression was on Wednesday awarded to imprisoned Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and his FBK anti-corruption foundation.

"Of course, we'll keep going," Navalny's close ally Leonid Volkov, who lives in exile, said as he accepted the M100 Media Award in Potsdam, just outside Berlin.

Despite repression by the Kremlin, "we have proved that corruption is a human rights problem," Volkov added.

Navalny's FBK is in practice largely forbidden by court orders from any activity, including publishing content online, organizing demonstrations, or standing in elections.

Since late September, Navalny — already jailed over fraud charges he says are politically motivated — has also been targeted in a probe for "creating and leading an extremist organization."

The M100 Media Award has since 2005 been awarded by a jury of journalists from around the world.

It recognizes people or organizations fighting for freedom of expression and of the press.

Navalny was treated in Germany after a summer 2020 poisoning blamed by the West on Russia's security services, a major factor in deteriorating relations between Berlin and Moscow.

Read more about: Navalny , Press freedom

Read more

'POTENTIAL OPPONENTS'

Putin Accuses West of Using Navalny to 'Contain' Russia

The Russian president suggested the wave of protests recently held across the country had been fed from abroad.
private findings

France Rejected Russia’s Request for Navalny Lab Results, Putin Tells Closed Meeting

The Kremlin has repeatedly demanded evidence from Europe proving that Navalny was poisoned with Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.
“OUR PATIENCE HAS RUN OUT”

In Russia's Regions, Navalny Has Ignited Long-Simmering Discontent

Protests are spreading to regions that have historically stayed on the sidelines of the opposition movement.
Navalny

Navalny: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Uses Undeclared Lavish Private Plane

A report by Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation accused First Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov of using an undeclared...

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.