Russia Urges Taliban, Tajikistan to Avoid Clashes

Russia has urged Tajikistan and the Taliban to avoid confrontation on the Afghan-Tajik border amid conflicting reports of a buildup of fighters in the volatile Central Asian region.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry issued the call for calm on Thursday days after the Taliban accused Tajikistan of interference, and a Taliban government spokesman tweeted that “thousands” of its fighters were deployed near the Tajik border to address security threats. The Taliban later denied the spokesman’s tweet and Tajikistan said it was not witnessing Taliban fighters amassing near its borders.

Alexei Zaytsev, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s deputy spokesman, said Moscow is “watching with concern the growing tension in Tajik-Afghan relations amid mutually harsh statements by the two countries’ leaders.”

“We call on Dushanbe and Kabul to search for mutually acceptable solutions to the current situation,” Zaytsev said.