Western Coronavirus Vaccines May Be Coming to Russia – Kommersant

Russian residents may soon be able to receive vaccines not recognized by the government, the Kommersant business daily reported, citing a Health Ministry proposal put up for public discussion.

The move to relax import rules could potentially allow Russians to have Western coronavirus jabs like Pfizer and Moderna, as well as Chinese vaccines like Sinopharm and Sinovac.

The Health Ministry proposed Tuesday to grant the Moscow International Medical Cluster (MIMC) project the right to import vaccines and drugs not registered in Russia. MIMC operates in Moscow City Hall’s Skolkovo Innovation Center, which works under a special legal regime that gives it preferential access to drugs registered in OECD member-states, even if they are not registered in Russia.

“Participating clinics will be able to distribute foreign coronavirus vaccines in Russia in the future,” according to Kommersant.

“Demand for them may be significant, especially in the case of further difficulties with the Sputnik V vaccine being recognized abroad,” the paper added, noting that the demand could be high for relatively small supplies.