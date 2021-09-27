Support The Moscow Times!
Five Bodies Found at Helicopter Crash Site in Kamchatka — TASS

The helicopter crashed on Friday. 41.mchs.gov.ru

The bodies of all five victims of a helicopter crash site in the Kamchatka region in Russia’s Far East have been found, the state-run TASS news agency reported on Monday citing a source in the aviation services. 

The Kamov Ka-27 helicopter crashed last Friday near Mount Ostraya, killing its entire crew. The wreckage was found at around 950 meters above sea level.

The Military Investigation Department of Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case and investigation into the possible violation of the flight rules or flight preparation.

The aircraft took off in accordance with the combat training plan, but lost contact after 40 minutes, the Investigative Committee said.

