Security Blocs Led by Russia, China Meet on Afghanistan

Countries allied with Russia and China were preparing for a series of meetings on Afghanistan Wednesday held in the crisis-hit country's neighbor, Tajikistan.

Moscow and Beijing have moved to assert themselves as key players in the region, after the United States' hasty retreat from Afghanistan and the Taliban's takeover of the country.

Two regional security blocs led by Moscow and Beijing are holding summits in the capital of ex-Soviet Tajikistan, Dushanbe, this week along with other countries attending as observers and guests.

Afghanistan, already heavily dependent on aid, is facing a new economic crisis in the aftermath of the Taliban's takeover, with the new authorities unable to pay salaries as food prices soar.

Its neighbors are wary of the threat of a sustained refugee crisis, as well as of spillover violence if the Taliban fail to control extremist groups with whom they were allied in the past.

At a pre-summit meeting on Wednesday, the general secretary of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation(CSTO), Stanislav Zas, called for more humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

The eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), headed by China, is also due to meet in Dushanbe this week, with some countries belonging to both blocs.

The CSTO and the SCO have in the past been viewed as Moscow's and Beijing's counters to Western geopolitical dominance.