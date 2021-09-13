News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

‘Irrefutable proof’

Russia said late Friday it summoned the U.S. ambassador in Moscow over interference of U.S. tech giants in parliamentary polls due later this week.

The Foreign Ministry said Ambassador John Sullivan was presented with "irrefutable proof" of U.S. tech giants violating Russian laws in connection with the Sept. 17-19 elections to the lower house State Duma.

‘Natural priority’

Russia on Saturday said it was ready to resume anti-terrorism cooperation with the United States as America marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

In a statement released by Moscow's diplomatic mission in Washington, ambassador Anatoly Antonov said Russia was grieving together with the United States and proposed reviving cooperation on the fight against terrorism despite a litany of problems in bilateral ties.

Arms for Minsk

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday said Minsk planned to buy $1 billion worth of Russian arms by 2025 as he oversaw massive Moscow-led military drills that rattled some EU countries.

Lukashenko added that he wanted to buy Russia's S-400 air defense systems with a view to placing them on his country's border with Western-backed Ukraine. The consignment included about 10 planes, several dozen helicopters and a Tor surface-to-air missile system, he said.