Blacklisted Russian Investigative Outlet Relaunches With Look at Defense Chief’s PR Machine

An independent Russian investigative outlet that was banned as “undesirable” and its journalists labeled “foreign agents” has relaunched as a new entity, with an investigation into the alleged PR machine of the country's defense chief. Proekt's former chief editor Roman Badanin announced Monday that his new outlet is called “Agentstvo,” a play on the journalists’ “foreign agent” status and the Russian word for “agency.”

“It will also be engaged in investigations and we’ll try to make them as irritating to the Russian authorities, but it’s most important that you’ll find them interesting and important,” Badanin tweeted. Agentstvo’s first investigation targets Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who is leading President Vladimir Putin’s list of candidates in this month’s parliamentary elections. The unusual move to place popular sitting cabinet officials on the ballot is seen as an attempt to boost the ruling pro-Putin party’s flagging image ahead of the vote. According to Agentstvo, which cited unnamed former employees and journalists, Shoigu has built up a “cult of personality” through sophisticated PR campaigns and strict orders for positive media coverage of the minister.

