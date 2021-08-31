Russian Sushi Chain Pushes Back Against Racist Attacks

A Russian sushi restaurant has stood up to racist attacks by a far-right hate group after another sushi chain was forced to take down its ad featuring a black model.

On Monday, the YobiDoyobi sushi chain pulled its ad that featured a black model and publicly apologized after being targeted by the “Male State” group. YobiDoyobi co-founder Konstantin Zimen said he and his business received a barrage of threats and abuse by the “Male State” after its founder Vladislav Pozdnyakov shared the ad on the group’s Telegram channel that has some 90,000 subscribers.

Later that day, another popular sushi chain, Tanuki, took a stand against the group’s attacks.

“We will continue to post photos of wonderful people representing different religions, nationalities and sexual orientations on our social media,” Tanuki said in an Instagram post that featured a black model standing next to a white model. “We are certain: None of these attributes define a person.”