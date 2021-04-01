Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Warns of Anti-White 'Aggression' in U.S.

By AFP
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned against "political correctness taken to the point of absurdity." Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday warned that anti-white racism might be building in the United States and said that political correctness "taken to the extreme" would have lamentable consequences.

In an interview with political scientists broadcast on national television, Moscow's top diplomat said Russia had long supported a worldwide trend that "everyone wants to get rid of racism."

"We were pioneers of the movement promoting equal rights of people of any skin color," he said.

But Lavrov stressed it was important "not to switch to the other extreme which we saw during the 'BLM' (Black Lives Matter) events and the aggression against white people, white U.S. citizens."

Founded in the United States in 2013, Black Lives Matter is a movement which became a rallying cry after the killing by U.S. police of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, last May.

The movement has led to a major debate about race, rights of people of color and the toppling of statues of figures linked to slavery or colonization in countries including the United States and the United Kingdom.

Lavrov accused the United States of seeking to spread what he called "a cultural revolution" around the world.

"They have colossal possibilities for it," he said in the interview.

"Hollywood is now also changing its rules so that everything reflects the diversity of modern society," he said, calling that "a form of censorship."

"I've seen Black people play in Shakespeare's comedies. Only I don't know when there will be a white Othello," Lavrov said.

"You see this is absurd. Political correctness taken to the point of absurdity will not end well."

Read more about: United States , Racism

Read more

U.S. visit

Pompeo Names 3 National Interests U.S. Shares With Russia

President Vladimir Putin had previously expressed a mutual desire to improve battered U.S.-Russian ties.
Ghosted

U.S. Ignored Russia’s Nuclear War Prevention Pact – Reports

The Kremlin's spokesman later accused Washington of ignoring several of its proposals for cooperation.
bilateral relations

Trump Adviser Visits Moscow for Kremlin Talks

Ties between Washington and Moscow are at post-Cold War lows.
Racism

Russian Airlines Allow Middle-Eastern Passengers to Fly to U.S. Despite Ban

Russian airlines are not stopping foreign nationals affected by a U.S. travel ban on some Middle Eastern countries from boarding flights bound for the...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.