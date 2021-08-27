Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Police Visits of Navalny Supporters’ Leaked Addresses Spread to St. Petersburg – Reports

At least 1,200 Moscow-based Navalny supporters have reportedly been visited by plainclothes officers in the past two weeks. Alexander Ryumin / TASS

Police visits of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s supporters have spread to St. Petersburg, Russian media reported early Friday after rights activists said several hundred Moscow residents were subjected to similar visits recently.

At least 1,200 Moscow-based Navalny supporters whose addresses leaked online were visited by law enforcement authorities in the past two weeks, according to the OVD-Info police-monitoring websiteSeveral of them said the plainclothes officers offered to file a statement against Navalny over the illegal collection of personal data. 

The Znak.com news website said it was contacted by a St. Petersburg resident who reported that men in civilian clothes came to his home late Thursday.

“Your personal data was leaked, do you want to punish the perpetrators?” the alleged law enforcement officers were quoted as saying.

The unnamed Navalny supporter told Znak.com that he refused to open the door, fearing that the visitors may have been criminals.

Police have reportedly been making the unsolicited visits after several databases of Navalny’s “Smart Voting” initiative and a website calling for his release from jail appeared online this spring and summer.

These supporters included individuals who had donated to Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), which disbanded ahead of a court ruling declaring it “extremist” earlier this summer.

Authorities on Aug. 11 filed a new criminal charge against the Russian opposition leader on “creating a nonprofit organization that infringes on the identities and rights of citizens.” 

The new charges, which accuse Navalny of “encouraging citizens to commit illegal acts,” risk extending his current 2.5-year prison sentence on old fraud charges — which he calls politically motivated — by up to three more years.

Navalny’s team rejected the accusations as “stupid” and called on supporters to vote against ruling party candidates in key parliamentary elections next month using its “Smart Voting” strategy.

Read more about: Navalny , Opposition

Read more

campaign over

Navalny Ally Lyubov Sobol Drops Out of Duma Race After Russia's ‘Extremist’ Ban

Russia recently branded Navalny’s network as “extremist” and passed a law barring anyone affiliated with it from the ballot.
ONLINE OPPOSITION

Russia’s Mixed Censorship Model Is a Boon for Online Activism

New research shows the growth of mobile internet leads to falling trust in governments, with Navalny as the prime example.
opinion Ilya Klishin

How Putin Is Bankrupting the Russian Opposition

Why throw hundreds of thousands of people into forced labor camps when you can easily force them into bankruptcy?
Pay up

Kremlin Critic Navalny and Allies Hit With $1.4M Lawsuit Payout

The court order is a setback for Navalny and his allies, who helped organize large protests this summer but now face an array of lawsuits.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.