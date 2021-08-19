Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Crashes in Southern Russia, Killing Pilot – Reports

The MiG-29 fighter jet. Sergei Savostyanov / TASS

An advanced Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jet has crashed in southern Russia, killing its pilot, in the second military aircraft accident this week, media reported late Wednesday, citing the Defense Ministry.

The upgraded MiG-29SMT was not carrying an arms load when it crashed in a deserted area of the Astrakhan region that borders the Caspian Sea, the Defense Ministry’s Southern Military District was quoted as saying.

“The plane crashed due to equipment failure,” Interfax quoted an unnamed source as saying.

“The pilot was killed,” they added.

According to the Southern Military District, the MiG-29SMT was carrying out a training flight at the Ashuluk firing range. The Ren-TV broadcaster reported that the single-seat fighter crashed immediately after takeoff.

An Aerospace Forces commission was sent to the scene of the incident.

The MiG-29SMT is an upgraded MiG-29M variant, developed in 2005, with a redesigned airframe and an electronic flight control system.

Once Cold War icons, MiG aircraft have been plagued by reputational setbacks amid embarrassing incidents and failure to secure key export contracts after the fall of the Soviet Union.

The MiG-29SMT crashed 36 hours after a prototype of the Ilyushin Il-112V military transport plane crashed during a test flight at an airfield outside Moscow, killing all three crew on board.

Read more about: Defense

Read more

Fatal shooting

Russian Soldier Shoots 8 Dead After Nervous Breakdown

The conscript has been detained, the Defense Ministry said.
FALLING FAVOR

Russians Trust Putin Less Than Army – Poll

The president’s trust rating fell in 2018 and never recovered, while the military is seen as a strong protector.
Misfire

What Went Wrong at Russia’s Latest Military Drills?

There were reports of mishaps at the drills involving ballistic and cruise missiles.
War games

Russia’s Tsentr-2019 Military Drills: Vehicle Crashes, Ballistic Missiles and More

The military exercises featured nearly 130,000 troops, 20,000 pieces of equipment, 600 aircraft and up to 15 warships.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.