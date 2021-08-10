Russia Detains Doctor After Oxygen Rupture Leaves 9 Covid Patients Dead

Russian authorities have detained the head doctor at a coronavirus hospital where an oxygen supply failure led to the deaths of nine patients, state-run news agencies reported Tuesday.

An oxygen pipe ruptured Monday at the Republic Clinical Hospital of Vladikavkaz, in the North Ossetia region, cutting out vital supplies to Covid-19 patients who were on ventilators in an intensive care unit, leaving nine patients dead.

Russia’s Investigative Committee told the state-run TASS news agency Tuesday it had detained the hospital’s chief doctor, an unnamed 58 year-old man, as part of an investigation into the incident.

The agency reported he is suspected of providing services that failed to meet safety requirements and resulted in the deaths of the nine patients.