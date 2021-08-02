Tally of Medals for Russian Athletes

Russian athletes are competing in the Tokyo Olympics under a neutral Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) flag due to a ban stemming from state-sponsored doping violations.
The ROC is currently in fifth place overall, with twelve gold medals, twenty silver medals and thirteen bronze medals; totaling fourty-five medals so far.
Here’s a running list of medals they’ve won so far:
August 2
Shooting
— Silver men's 50m rifle three positions for Sergey Kamenskiy, 33.
August 1
Boxing
— Bronze light heavyweight for Imam Khataev, 26.
— Bronze welterweight for Andrey Zamkovoy, 34.
Tennis
— Gold mixed doubles for Andrey Rublev, 23 and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 30.
— Silver men's singles for Karen Kanchanov, 25.
— Silver mixed doubles for Aslan Karatsev, 27 and Elena Vesnina, 35.
Fencing
— Silver men's team foil for ROC.
Gymnastics
— Silver women's uneven bars for Anastasia Illiankova, 20.
July 31
Shooting
— Bronze women's 50m rifle for Yulia Karimova, 27.
— Silver women's 50m rifle for Yulia Zykova, 25.
Fencing
— Gold women's team sabre for ROC.
July 30
Swimming
— Silver men's 4 x 200m freestyle relay for ROC.
Judo
— Bronze men's +100kg for Tamerlan Bashev, 25.
Fencing
— Silver men's epee team for ROC.
Archery
— Silver women's individual for Elena Osipova, 28.
Rowing
— Silver women's single sculls for Haanna Prakatsen, 28.
Shooting
— Gold women's 25m pistol for Vitalina Batsarashkina, 24.
July 29
Gymnastics:
— Bronze women's artistic all-round for Angelina Melnikova, 21.
Rowing:
— Silver women's pair for ROC; Elena Oriabinskaia, 27 and Vasilia Stepanova, 28.
Judo:
— Bronze men's ~100 kg for Niiaz Iliasov, 25.
Fencing:
— Gold women's team foil for ROC.
Swimming:
— Gold men's 200m backstroke for Evgeny Rylov, 24.
July 28
Judo:
— Bronze women's ~70 kg for Madina Taimazova, 22.
Basketball
— Silver men's 3v3 basketball for ROC.
— Silver women's 3v3 basketball for ROC.
Swimming:
— Bronze 100m freestyle for Kliment Kolesnikov, 21.
Gymnastics:
— Bronze men's artistic gymnastics for Nikita Nagornyy, 24.
July 27
Swimming
— Gold men’s 100 meters backstroke for Evgeny Rylov, 24.
— Silver men’s 100m backstroke for Kliment Kolesnikov, 21.
Gymnastics
— Gold women's artistic gymnastics team finals for ROC.
Taekwondo
— Gold men’s +80 kilograms for Larin Vladislav, 25.
Shooting
— Silver mixed 10m air pistol for ROC.
— Bronze mixed 10m air rifle for ROC.
July 26
Taekwondo
— Gold men’s 80 kilograms for Maksim Khramtsov, 23.
Fencing
— Gold women’s sabre individual for Sofia Pozdniakova, 24.
— Silver women’s sabre individual for Sofya Velikaya, 36.
Diving
— Bronze men’s synchronized 10m platform.
Gymnastics
— Gold men's artistic gymnastics team finals for ROC.
July 25
Shooting
— Gold women’s 10m air pistol for Vitalina Batsaraskina, 24.
Archery
— Silver women’s team archery for ROC.
Fencing
— Bronze women’s foil individual for Larisa Korobeynikova, 34.
— Silver women’s foil individual for Inna Deriglazova, 31.
Taekwondo
— Silver women’s 57kg for Tayiana Minina.
July 24
Shooting
— Silver women’s 10m air rifle for Anastasiia Galashina, 24.
Taekwondo
— Bronze men’s 58kg for Mikhail Artamonov, 24.