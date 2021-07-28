Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Biden Accuses Russia of Trying to Disrupt 2022 Elections

By AFP
Updated:
Saul Loeb / AFP

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused his Russian counterpart of seeking to disrupt the 2022 congressional elections by spreading "misinformation."

"Look at what Russia is doing already about the 2022 elections and misinformation," Biden said during a trip to the office of the director of national intelligence near Washington, referring to information he receives during his daily briefing.

"It's a pure violation of our sovereignty."

He also lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin has "a real problem, he is sitting on top of an economy that has nuclear weapons and nothing else," Biden said. "He knows he is in real trouble, which makes him even more dangerous in my view."

The U.S. leader also expressed concern about the recent increase in cyberattacks, including via ransomware, which typically sees hackers encrypting victims' data and then demanding money for restored access.

"If we end up in a war, a real shooting war, with a major power, it's going to be as a consequence of a cyber breach," Biden said.

The United States will hold midterm elections in fall 2022, in which all seats in the House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate seats will be on the ballot.

Washington recently accused Beijing of carrying out the massive hack in March of Microsoft Exchange, and the White House has also repeatedly called on Russia to take action against ransomware attacks originating from within the country.

Read more about: Biden , Putin , Cybersecurity

Read more

seeking common ground

Biden, Putin Hail Positive Talks, But U.S. Warns on Cyber Warfare

Putin signaled progress in a number of areas but rejected Biden's frequent criticism over his human rights record and allegations of harboring cyber criminals...
'time to de-escalate'

Kremlin Welcomes Biden Call for Dialogue, Criticizes Sanctions

The Kremlin said it was still considering the offer for a Putin-Biden summit the day after the U.S. announced a new round of Russia sanctions.
missed opportunity

Russia Says Regrets U.S. 'Passed Up' Chance for Putin-Biden Talks

"One more opportunity has been passed up to look for a way out of the dead end in Russia-U.S. ties," the Foreign Ministry said. 
two cents

Turkey’s Erdogan Criticizes Biden Over ‘Killer’ Putin Remark

"Mr. Biden's comment about Putin does not suit a head of state," Erdogan said.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.