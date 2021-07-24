Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Sends Aid to Cuba After Anti-Government Protests

By AFP
The cargo included food, personal protective equipment and more than 1 million medical masks TASS / EFE

Russia dispatched nearly 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Cuba, the Defense Ministry said Saturday, following unprecedented street protests over the communist country's worst economic crisis in decades.

The delivery was directly ordered by President Vladimir Putin, it said.

Two An-124 cargo planes carrying more than 88 tons of humanitarian support took off from a military airport near Moscow, a statement said.

The cargo included "food, personal protective equipment and more than 1 million medical masks," it said.

The United States this week imposed sanctions on Cuba's defense minister and a special forces unit for quashing peaceful protests.

President Joe Biden warned the measure was "just the beginning" of punitive measures against Havana.

On July 11 and 12, thousands of Cubans took to the streets in 40 cities shouting "Freedom," "Down with the dictatorship," and "We're hungry."

One person has died and more than 100 have been arrested since the protests broke out.

Russia earlier this month warned against any "outside interference" in Cuba, an important Cold War ally.

Read more about: Cuba

Read more

Cold War Rhetoric

Russia Warns Against 'Outside Interference' After Cuba Protests

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova did not explain who might be trying to interfere in Cuba, but the warning appeared directed at the U.S.
FAR FROM HOME

Cubans Lured to Russia Through Old Alliances Left Stranded by Virus

Visa-free travel made Moscow a popular destination for a new class of entrepreneur.
fresh start

Karpin Takes Over as Russia Football Manager

Karpin's predecessor was sacked after Russia was eliminated in the group stage of Euro 2020. 
tense talks

U.S., Russia to Hold New Talks to Encourage Stability

The so-called Strategic Stability Dialogue will take place July 28 amid U.S-Russian tensions on multiple fronts

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.