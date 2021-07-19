Russia Shows Tentative Willingness to Let U.S. Use Central Asia Bases

Russia has reportedly consented to allow the United States to use its bases in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan for limited security operations in Afghanistan, according to a newspaper report over the weekend, although mutual suspicions may scupper any cooperation before it can begin.

The countries in question, meanwhile, are not known to have been consulted directly about the idea and have so far issued no public comment.

Kommersant daily newspaper on July 17 cited unnamed sources as saying that a proposal on how to utilize those facilities was aired during the June meeting in Geneva between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden.

The arrangement would involve U.S. forces using Russian bases in the two countries for pre-coordinated operations in Afghanistan. Another area for cooperation would be in the exchange of intelligence, including of data collected by drones, Kommersant cited its sources as saying, while noting that Russian bases in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are equipped with close- and mid-range unmanned aerial systems.

“If the Americans are only interested in monitoring the situation in Afghanistan, they would accept this generous proposal. But they have not yet given a clear response, which raises suspicions that they have different ideas in mind,” the source told the newspaper.

Media reports about Washington seeking use of a military facility in Central Asia from which its forces could launch operations in Afghanistan have been circulating since mid-April. The Washington Post has cited current and former officials in the U.S. presidential administration as saying Uzbekistan was being considered as a jumping-off location for drone operations.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, visited Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in May for talks that will have featured security high on the agenda.

Going by their public pronouncements, though, Central Asian governments are playing it cool.

Uzbekistan’s Defense Ministry has cited the national defense doctrine to state that no foreign military base could be permitted on Uzbek soil. While this nixed the likelihood of U.S. troops being installed in a full-fledged facility, it does not rule out the prospect of the Uzbeks providing important logistical support.

A political analyst with close links to the Tajik ruling regime, meanwhile, has suggested that Tajikistan could agree to cooperation with U.S. forces only with prior consent from its partners in the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, or CSTO.

Neither Tajikistan nor Kyrgyzstan had as of July 19 commented on the Kommersant report.