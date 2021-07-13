Russian Companies Scramble to Meet Mandatory Vaccination Deadline

Businesses across Russia are racing to inoculate their employees against the coronavirus in order to meet new rules on mandatory vaccinations. Moscow’s service sector firms — from supermarket chains and bank branches to restaurants and bars — have until Friday to ensure at least 60% of their employees have received a first dose of one of Russia’s homemade vaccines, or face being fined or shut down by the authorities. Another 21 of Russia’s 85 regions have introduced similar requirements, with deadlines falling before the end of the month. But companies say they face a host of difficulties in meeting the deadline — imposed only last month as a Delta-fueled third wave took hold across the country — including vaccine shortages, difficulties vaccinating migrant workers, the summer holiday season and opposition from employees. In Moscow, only 25% of food-service workers have been vaccinated, the Kommersant business paper reported Tuesday, citing figures presented at a government meeting. Among non-food retail chains, the share of workers vaccinated rose to 45%.

Businesses employing an estimated 4 million workers in Moscow fall under the requirements, meaning at least 2.4 million will have to have been vaccinated by Friday’s deadline. Overall, the sector looks poised to fall short, but for some large businesses hitting the 60% target will be touch and go. Anton Maximenko, HR Director at discount retail chain Fix Price, told The Moscow Times vaccination rates among staff at its shops and distribution centers in Moscow and the Moscow region stood at 50%. “We see those numbers growing significantly every day,” he said, saying he was “optimistic” about the company’s overall push to encourage staff to get vaccinated. Supermarket chain Metro said its nationwide vaccination rate was also at 50%. But it reported regional vaccine shortages as well as problems in tracking and encouraging vaccinations among its temporary workers provided by employment agencies. Supermarket chains X5 and VkusVill also said vaccination rates were increasing rapidly as the July 16 deadline in the capital approaches, though refused to say how many staff had currently been vaccinated. The 50% inoculation rates at Metro and Fix Price are significantly higher than in the country as a whole, with just 20% of Russians having received at least a first dose.