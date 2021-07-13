Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says India Will Produce 300M Sputnik V Doses Each Year

By AFP
Punit Paranjpe / AFP

The developers of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said on Tuesday a deal had been struck with Indian vaccine maker the Serum Institute to produce 300 million doses annually.

"The parties intend to produce over 300 million doses of the vaccine in India per year with the first batch expected in September 2021," the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement.

Sputnik V was registered by Russia in August last year – the first of four vaccines developed in the country – and the RDIF says it is approved for use in 67 countries.

Its hasty development and distribution for use ahead of late-stage trials meant the jab was initially greeted with skepticism.

Sputnik V has since won over experts, in a scientific and geopolitical victory for President Vladimir Putin, who announced late last month he had been inoculated with the vaccine.

Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of RDIF, described the deal with Serum as "a major step" that would increase Sputnik V production capabilities and ultimately "save lives both in India and around the world."

He said that technology transfer had begun and joint production was expected to start in the coming months.

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla said in the statement that since it had shown "high efficacy and a good safety profile, it is critical that the Sputnik vaccine is accessible in full measure for people across India and the world."

In January, the RDIF, which helped finance Sputnik V, announced that it had applied for registration of the vaccine in the European Union.

Read more about: Sputnik V , India

Read more

emergency authorization

India Approves Russia’s Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine 

The country of 1.3 billion people authorized the Russian jab as it battles the world’s second-highest number of new infections.
‘GET VACCINATED’

Will Russia’s Belated Promotion of Sputnik V at Home Sway a Doubting Public?

The vaccine has met with a cool reception and muted promotion among skeptical Russians, despite international fanfare.
Vaccine deal

Indian Firm to Make 200M Doses of Russia's Sputnik V

The deal marks the second agreement between Sputnik V's developer and Indian drug manufacturers in a week.
India

Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin Dies Aged 67

The Russian Ambassador to India, Alexander Kadakin, has died at the age of 67.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.