Floods Kill 8 in Southern Russia Resorts

At least eight people have been killed by floods caused by torrential rain that have hit southern Russian resort towns over the past week, Interfax reported Wednesday. Authorities declared a state of emergency in six Krasnodar region towns near the Black Sea roughly 1,300 kilometers south of Moscow.

Since heavy rainfall began Sunday, two people in Goryachy Klyuch who hadn’t heard evacuation orders died in the flooding, while five people in Tuapse, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed. One person in Sochi was killed by a tree toppled by strong winds. Krasnodar region governor Veniamin Kondratyev said some areas saw more than two months' worth of rainfall in mere hours. “Our coastal cities have been hit hardest,” he was quoted as saying by the flood monitoring website floodlist.com as saying Tuesday. At least three rivers overflowed their banks, causing damages to highways and residences, while stormy seas seriously damaged about 30 Sochi beaches.