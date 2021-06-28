St. Petersburg Euro 2020 Quarter-Final to Go Ahead Despite Covid Surge – Organizers

The Euro 2020 quarter-final in St. Petersburg on Friday will go ahead as planned, Russia's tournament organizers told AFP Monday, as the city posted a new pandemic high for daily virus deaths. "The quarter-final will take place as planned," the press service of the organizing committee in Saint Petersburg said.

A UEFA spokesperson told AFP that the surging outbreak "changes absolutely nothing" and "there are no plans to change the location of the match." St. Petersburg, Russia's second city and one of the country's main virus hotspots, has seen a surging outbreak due to the highly transmissible Delta variant first identified in India. On Monday, St. Petersburg recorded 110 fatalities from coronavirus, setting a new pandemic high for the second time in three days.

news Finnish Football Fans Bring Virus Back From Russia Read more