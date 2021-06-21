News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Russian police found the body of U.S. citizen and former Marine Catherine Serou on Saturday after she went missing in the city of Nizhny Novgorod 400 kilometers east of Moscow last Tuesday.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it has arrested an unnamed 44-year-old man suspected of her murder. If convicted, the suspect faces up to 15 years in prison on criminal murder charges.

Imposing costs

The United States is preparing fresh sanctions against Russia over the near-fatal poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, President Joe Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan warned Sunday.

Moscow pushed back against the possibility of new sanctions and warned of a Russian response. The exchange came as Russia’s Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov returned to the U.S. Sunday after being recalled in March in the wake of Biden’s “killer” comparison.

Social support

President Vladimir Putin proposed Saturday at his United Russia party congress billions of rubles in spending ahead of September parliamentary polls that could see the deeply unpopular party struggle.