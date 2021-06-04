Belarus Opposition Leader Says Jailed Activist Spoke 'Under Pressure'

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Friday dismissed an interview shown on state television in Belarus with a journalist arrested after his plane was forced to land in Minsk. "All such videos are shot under pressure. We don't have to pay attention even to these words because they are done after torture... The task of political prisoners is to survive," she told reporters. "With the help of violence, you can make a person say whatever (you) want," Tikhanovskaya, who ran against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in an election last year, said during a visit to Warsaw. Journalist and activist Roman Protasevich was arrested on May 23 along with his girlfriend Sofia Sapega when their Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius was diverted and intercepted by a fighter jet. The interview with him was broadcast on Thursday. Looking uncomfortable in the video, Protasevich — the co-founder and former editor of opposition Telegram channel Nexta which galvanized anti-government demonstrations — confessed to calling for protests last year and praised Lukashenko.

news Belarus TV Broadcasts Interview With Jailed Activist Read more

At the end of the 1.5-hour interview broadcast by Belarus state-run channel ONT Thursday evening, Protasevich began crying and covered his face with his hands. The 26-year-old's father, Dmitry Protasevich, told AFP on Thursday that the video was the result of "abuse, torture and threats." "I know my son very well and I believe that he would never say such things," he told AFP. "They broke him and forced him to say what was needed," he said, adding it pained him to watch the interview. "I am very worried." Belarusian authorities accuse Protasevich of organising mass riots, a charge that could land him in prison for 15 years.

'Pure propaganda'