Austrian Ex-Foreign Minister Who Danced With Putin Gets Rosneft Board Seat

A former Austrian foreign minister who danced with Russian President Vladimir Putin has been voted onto the board of directors of Russia’s largest oil company.

Karin Kneissl, who served as Austria’s foreign minister from 2017-2019, will join the board of state-controlled Rosneft, the company said Wednesday in a statement.

Kneissl caused a stir across Europe in August 2018 when she invited Putin to her wedding, and was pictured dancing with the Russian president just months after the EU had expelled dozens of Russian diplomats and several countries had broken off high-level meetings following the Novichok nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal in Britain.

Her appointment was confirmed by a vote of Rosneft’s shareholders at the firm’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, after being nominated to the post in March.