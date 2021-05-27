Vienna-Moscow Flight Cancelled Over Russia Refusal to Approve Re-Routing

Austrian Airlines cancelled a Vienna-Moscow flight on Thursday, saying Russian authorities had not approved a route change for the plane to be able to avoid Belarusian airspace.

The airline said it had suspended flights over Belarusian airspace in line with a recommendation by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), making a route change for the Vienna-Moscow flight necessary.

"A change in flight routes must be approved by the authorities. The Russian authorities did not give us this permission," the airline said in a statement to AFP.

Austria's transport ministry confirmed the flight had been cancelled.

"According to our information Russian authorities did not approve a change to the flight route," the ministry said in a statement to AFP.