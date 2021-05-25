Russia Fines Google as Deadline to Remove Banned Content Passes

A court fined Google for failing to remove content banned by the Russian authorities as Moscow’s 24-hour ultimatum to comply or have its services slowed down passed on Tuesday.

Russia’s internet regulator Roskomnadzor threatened to slow down Google services if the internet giant did not comply with requests to delete an estimated 5,000 links. Roskomnadzor has accused Google of leaving up content promoting drug use and featuring child pornography, as well as content that Russia says incites minors to attend unauthorized protests.

On Tuesday, the Tagansky district’s magistrate court in Moscow handed down three rulings fining Google a total of 6 million rubles ($82,000), Russia’s RBC news website reported.

The fines came a day after news emerged that Google has filed its first-ever lawsuit against Russia over earlier demands to remove content from Google-owned YouTube.