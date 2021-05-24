News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Crisis in Belarus

Belarus forced an Athens-to-Vilnius Ryanair flight carrying a wanted opposition activist to divert and land in Belarus on Sunday, provoking a furious outcry from world leaders who called the act “state terrorism.”

Belarusian state television reported that Roman Protasevich, a 26-year-old opposition blogger exiled in Poland, had been detained in Minsk after flight FR4978 was diverted from EU airspace — ostensibly over a security scare.

Last year, Protasevich and Nexta opposition social media channel founder Stepan Putilo, 22, were added to Belarus's list of "individuals involved in terrorist activity” based on earlier charges of causing mass unrest, an offense that can lead to up to 15 years of imprisonment.

They are also facing charges of inciting social hatred against government and law enforcement officials, and have been added to international wanted lists in Belarus and in Russia, an ally of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.