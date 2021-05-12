Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Slovakia to Start Sputnik Jabs in June

By AFP

Slovakia's health minister said Wednesday that the EU member would start offering Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in June, months after Bratislava's purchase of the coronavirus jabs triggered a government crisis.

The announcement comes a day after the health ministry said it would suspend first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine as it investigates a fatal blood clot in a patient who received the jab.

"Within days, I will sign the consent for vaccination with Sputnik V," Slovak Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky told reporters. 

He added that Slovaks between the ages of 18 and 60 would be able to choose Sputnik from among the available vaccines starting June 1. 

Sputnik V has sown division among former Eastern Bloc countries, with some seeing it as a godsend and others as a Kremlin propaganda tool.

The Lancet medical journal published a report in February that found Sputnik V to be over 90 percent effective against symptomatic Covid-19, allaying transparency concerns over the jab used in Russia and Hungary.

But the vaccine has not received a green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for use in the European Union.

Slovakia received its first shipment of Sputnik V vaccines on March 1.

The decision by then prime minister Igor Matovic to purchase the jabs proved divisive, with the former foreign minister calling them "a hybrid war tool". 

Three members of the four-party ruling coalition were against the purchase, which eventually led Matovic and his health minister Marek Krajci to resign.

A reconstructed government, headed by Eduard Heger, was appointed on April 1. Apart from Heger, the only new member of the government is Lengvarsky.

Since then, the first batch of Sputnik doses has been evaluated by two independent Slovak laboratories, as well as a certified laboratory in Hungary. Samples of the vaccine were also sent back to Russia for evaluation.

Lengvarsky decided to approve the vaccine after the results proved satisfactory. 

A central European country of 5.4 million people, Slovakia has registered a total 386,540 cases of Covid-19 as of Wednesday, including 12,096 deaths.

Read more about: Vaccine

Read more

skepticism down

More Russian Doctors Trust Coronavirus Vaccine – Poll

Sixty-nine percent of Russian doctors trust Sputnik V as safe and effective, significantly higher than their trust levels toward foreign vaccines.
three-way dialogue

Macron, Merkel, Putin Discuss Coronavirus Vaccine Production

The leaders spoke as Russia awaits EU approval of its Sputnik V vaccine in the next two months.
protected pets

Russia Approves 'World’s First' Coronavirus Vaccine for Pets

The vaccine was tested on dogs, cats, mink and other animals and is believed to provide protective immunity for at least six months.
Sputnik Diplomacy

Germany Urges Brussels to Buy Sputnik at EU Level – Politico

Requests from at least four EU countries are needed to start talks on advance purchase agreements.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.