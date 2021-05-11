At Least 9 Dead in Russia School Shooting

Updated to clarify the number of victims.

At least nine people have been killed in a school shooting in the Russian city of Kazan, officials said Tuesday.

The victims at Kazan's School No. 175 include one teacher, one female school employee and seven students — four boys and three girls, Rustam Minnikhanov, the head of the republic of Tatarstan, told state media.

Minnikhanov added that 18 students and three adults have been hospitalized with injuries of varying severity.

President Vladmir Putin has ordered an "urgent" tightening of gun control restrictions in the wake of the shooting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Video posted by Telegram news channels shows children jumping out of the school's windows to the sounds of gunfire. The state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported that two more students died after jumping from a third-floor window, citing a source in the emergency services, but these deaths have not been confirmed.

Officers detained the shooter, whose official motive remains unclear. Russian media outlets identified him as School No. 175 graduate Ilnaz Galyaviyev, 19, and reported that he announced his plans to commit the shooting on social media.

The shooter's gun was licensed, according to regional officials.

The REN-TV Telegram channel published footage of Galyaviyev in his psychiatric evaluation in detention, where he can be seen saying that a "monster has started to grow inside of me" and he began to hate everyone "even more."