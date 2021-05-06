Russian Kindergarteners to Stage ‘Baby’ WWII Victory Parade

Updated at 4:09 p.m. on May 6 to add the event's postponement.

Russian kindergarteners in full military gear will march in a “baby parade” to mark Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, authorities in a region near Moscow said in an announcement, which was later deleted.

The Tver region’s Likhoslavsky district 200 kilometers north of Moscow said the parade will feature more than 100 children from local kindergartens. The kids will represent various branches of the Russian Armed Forces and brandish mock weapons “made by the skilled hands of kindergarten employees and parents.”

While the event was originally scheduled for May 9, the day of Russia's Victory Day military parade, authorities told the Podyom Telegram channel that it has been postponed due to the local coronavirus situation.

“We received [federal consumer protection watchdog] Rospotrebnadzor's recommendations to wait for the epidemiological situation to improve. We'll just move it, maybe for District Day,” the district's press service said.

“It's possible to criticize us, but we are pursuing the goals that we need: patriotism and raising children,” it addded.